TILT Launches Lifestyle Cannabis Brand Toast In Massachusetts

Toast products are now available to patients and adult-use consumers throughout Massachusetts at TILT Holdings Inc. TLLTF TILT subsidiary Commonwealth Alternative Care Inc.’s (“CAC”) locations in Taunton and Brockton, as well as wholesale dispensary partner locations. This marks the first phase of the multi-state agreement between TILT and Toast.

“Being able to launch Toast in Massachusetts is a testimony to the strength of our team, our commitment to protecting the integrity of Toast’s premium products, and our partnership with a shared vision to bring expansion through quality product offerings,” stated Gary Santo, TILT CEO. “We set a plan in February to make Toast available across our footprint and I am thrilled to see the first wave of Toast products hit the market.”

Massachusetts patients and consumers can select from the following options:

Toast Slices contain 100% flower, rolled in hemp paper and topped with a specially designed filter to smooth the smoke. Toast Slices are available in 2 varieties: Toast Original which has a 2:1 CBD:THC blend and Toast Reserve which has a 1:1 CBD:THC blend. Both products are available in a 2 and 5 pack.

Toast Classic features some of the most potent strains on the market, which are chosen for their terpene profile and euphoric effect. Toast Classic is available in 0.5g and 1g in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties and is made with 100% flower.

Toast Infused is produced with a proprietary manufacturing process and ensures a smooth burn every time. Each 1.2g pre-roll blends 100% flower which contains a range of major and minor cannabinoids, premium distillate and aromatic terpenes.

“Our launch in Massachusetts has been our most efficient to date - showcasing the strong execution capabilities of Team TILT. The early response to Toast products by consumers, patients and the industry has been very positive. We’re excited to work with TILT to make Toast a leading pre-roll brand in Massachusetts,” stated Punit Seth, Toast co-founder and CEO.

Additional Toast products are expected to be launched in Massachusetts this year with expansion into Ohio expected in the Fall.

Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash

