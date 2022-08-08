Wana Brands Partners With League Of Women Voters To Drive Registration Nationwide, Stopping At Fifty Cannabis Dispensaries

Wana Brands, a top producer of cannabis-infused edibles, and the Wana Brands Foundation, which supports a wide variety of nonprofits, have partnered with the League of Women Voters to bring voter registration drives to cannabis dispensaries across the U.S. as part of the 2nd annual Wana Brands Summer of Quick tour.

The Summer of Quick tour is making more than 50 stops across the country through the summer and leading up to the midterm elections on Tues., Nov. 8.

The Wana Wanderer is visiting dispensaries to offer education about voter registration status and how to register to vote. At select stops on the tour, local League of Women Voters representatives will be on hand to register voters and provide information. The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 by leaders of the women's suffrage movement.

“Voting is one of the most powerful tools that we have as Americans. Wana Brands and The Wana Brands Foundation consider this partnership with the League of Women Voters an essential initiative leading up to this year’s critical midterm elections,” said Nancy Whiteman, CEO of Wana Brands. “Through this voter registration effort, we aim to ensure that anyone who has the right to vote knows how to get registered and has the ability to fulfill this civic duty. One of the most powerful things we can do for our communities is to register to vote and educate ourselves on the issues.”

Despite pandemic concerns, the 2020 U.S. election saw the highest voter turnout of the 21st Century, with 66.8% of citizens aged 18 and older voting, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. However, the average voter turnout during midterm elections typically hovers around 40% of eligible voters.

“The upcoming midterm elections could be among the most pivotal in modern history, with many important issues on the line for our communities and the future of our families,” said Virginia Kase Solomon, CEO of the League of Women Voters. “Everyone deserves to have their voice heard. Partnering with Wana Brands can help us reach new and first-time voters in the cannabis community, drive voter registration, and share helpful information on local and national ballot initiatives.”

Leading up to elections, all voters, particularly younger ones like Gen Z, need trustworthy information about how to register and vote.

For more information on how to register to vote, verify voter registration and find out what’s on the ballot can visit Vote411.org/wana.

Photo courtesy of League of Women Voters