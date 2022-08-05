Trending Psychedelics: Cannabis Science Conference Launches New Science Track For September Event

With its usual coverage of medical cannabis, analytical science, cultivation, hemp and CBD, the Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is adding for the first time a “psychedelic sciences” expert-led educational section, to be featured in its upcoming Baltimore gathering this September.

Considering the growing popularity of psychedelics, this should come as no surprise. In fact, another major marijuana event will be featuring a novel psychedelics section later this year as well.

The three-day event has educational and networking goals. Those attending include cannabis industry experts, manufacturers, labs, researchers, medical practitioners, cultivators, policymakers, students and interested parties.

Specifically, attendees will be able to listen to expert presentations from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, Eastern Analytical Labs, Curio Wellness and Evermore Cannabis Company, among others.

The conference will also include a workshop at Maryland’s licensed cultivation and processing facility, Evermore Cannabis Company. The proposal aims for attendees rotating through interactive educational areas and gaining comprehensive knowledge on how the cannabis industry works.

“We look forward to bringing the cannabis and psychedelics industries’ best and brightest minds together for another exciting year in Baltimore," said CSC founder Josh Crossney said. "Our team was thrilled to launch our first east coast event in Baltimore in 2019 and we’re excited to bring the event back to Baltimore for our 3rd edition of CSC East.”

Photo by Headway on Unsplash