P-Valley Star's Anxiety Relieved By A Custom Crafted Cannabis Strain

Ball Family Farms (BFF) released a new cannabis strain "The Phonzie," a cross between Bruce Leroy and Laura Charles, created in collaboration with P-Valley star J. Alphonse Nicholson.

After being introduced to BFF products, Nicholson found they aided in calming his anxiety, allowing him to remain focused on his acting. The new strain, named for the actor and musician, was exclusively pheno-hunted to incorporate terpenes limonene and caryophyllene, which are associated with calm and relaxation, aimed at easing anxiety and stress. The Phonzie will hit California retail stores later this month.

"I'm a huge fan of sativa dominant hybrids that still have a slight indica feel. Chris and his team cultivated exactly what I wanted," stated J. Alphonse Nicholson. "From the nose to the structure The Phonzie is truly a beautiful strain. Its smooth taste gives you an excellent high that allows you to move throughout your day calm and relaxed, feeling energized and not heavy."

Chris Ball, CEO of Ball Family Farms stated, "Without terpenes, you're smoking air. The terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids; each element is going to give you a different experience. We try and focus on that here at BFF because the entourage effect is more essential than THC alone for a top-tier product."

The Phonzie was crafted with calming anxiety in mind. Still, each person's natural endocannabinoid system is different and will react to cannabis strains differently. Please consume responsibly.

