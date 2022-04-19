New Cannabis Coalition Platform Advocates For Release Of Non-Violent Pot Prisoners

Serviceplan Group, in partnership with a group of cannabis industry leaders including platform provider AROYA, retailer and manufacturer GABY Inc. GABLF and nonprofit Last Prisoner Project have launched Freedom Grams, a cannabis brand that comes in packages of 0.3, 3.5, 8.7, 18.0, 23.5-grams — the exact amounts of cannabis over which people have been sentenced to prison. All proceeds from Freedom Grams will go to funding the release of non-violent cannabis prisoners, as well as general cannabis justice reform.

Freedom Grams is set to launch on 4/20 through California-based dispensary Mankind, with more distributors following soon. Each pack features someone imprisoned for the exact weight of cannabis inside the package, like Kevin O’Brien Allen who was sentenced to life without parole in 2014 for the possession of about 3.5g of cannabis. Introduced through the packaging, these stories then unfold on the Freedom Grams website.

“Through Freedom Grams, we are raising public awareness of the harsh reality of cannabis-related incarceration and hope to empower our supporters to join our fight to secure the full freedom of the communities we serve,” stated Stephen Post, campaign strategist of the Last Prisoner Project.

Freedom Grams is an open-source brand. This means the community can submit more cases to feature on the packs and that other industry participants — growers, retailers, brands, or individuals — can join by creating Freedom Grams labels for their own products with the online label generator.

Apart from telling the personal stories of cannabis prisoners, freedomgrams.org features data-focused editorial content informing visitors about the unjust cannabis criminalization in the U.S. Beyond purchasing the packs in shops (and soon online), the website channels support by guiding people to write directly to local politicians, sign a petition or connect other activist groups. The initiative will be constantly adding more featured cannabis prisoners to be and is inviting the community to contribute as well.

In addition to founding partners AROYA and GABY Inc, the initiative is supported by Ball Family Farms and Dewey Cannabis Co.

“The continued criminalization only hampers progress and innovation in the cannabis industry,” stated Christian Hertel, VP of marketing with AROYA. “With Freedom Grams, we are bringing together the industry and cannabis consumers to solve this, by allowing them to use their own freedom to free others.”

Freedom Grams is an initiative of AROYA in partnership with the Last Prisoner Project and GABY Inc., idea and execution by Serviceplan Group, together with design studio Moby Digg, type designer Michael Clasen and creative coder Daniel Kuhnlein.

Photo: Courtesy of Shelby Ireland on Unsplash

Related News

GABY Provides Estimated Financial Results For Fiscal 2021 And Summarizes Previous Operational Milestones

EXCLUSIVE: B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb's To Launch Cannabis Flower Line In California

House Of Wise And Last Prisoner Project Launch Campaign Promoting Petition For Federal Cannabis Clemency