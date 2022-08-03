Selling Candy-Flavored Cannabis Products To Minors Could Land Offenders In Prison For Decades Under GOP-Led Bill

The sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands continues to pose a grave risk to the health and safety of children. The problem seems to persist even though every state that legalized recreational cannabis has set an age limit banning those under 21 from accessing cannabis shops.

Government agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) routinely issue warnings cautioning about accidental ingestion by children of food products containing THC. Moreover, a recent study led by NYU School of Global Public Health researchers showed that “copycat” edibles could have levels of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC “that far exceed the limits set by state cannabis regulations” and may be easily confused for popular snack foods.

While some marijuana-legal states are working on banning cannabis marketing that would appeal to children, the U.S. House of Representatives recently green-lighted legislation with language that would allow T.V. and radio ads to air in states with legal cannabis programs.

GOP-Led Bill To Increase Penalties For Selling Candy-Flavored Cannabis Products To Minors

To tackle the growing issue, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and a group of 24 GOP lawmakers introduced a new bill last week that would increase criminal penalties for the production and selling of Schedule I drugs including marijuana in the form of candy and beverages that could potentially be sold to minors, reported Marijuana Moment.

The measure which seems to have solid support in the Senate also covers many other offenses. While it doesn’t explicitly reference marijuana, it refers to substances that are in Schedule I or II of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

The latest push builds on a recent move from a bipartisan coalition of 23 state attorneys general who sent a letter to Virginia AG Jason Miyares (R) and Nevada AG Aaron Ford (D), demanding action to prevent the sale of packaged marijuana products that resemble popular food brands.

If Grassley's measure becomes law, people federally prosecuted for selling cannabis products shaped or flavored like candy to a minor could face up to 10 years in prison for the first offense and up to 20 additional years for second and subsequent offenses.

“We have a duty to ensure that penalties for federal offenses serve as a deterrent and that any ambiguity from split court decisions is rectified so that perpetrators can be held accountable,” Grassley said in a press release. “This bill includes a number of small fixes that will go a long way in improving justice and preventing future crimes.”

