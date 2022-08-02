Does Marijuana Help Sinus Infections? New Study Says Yes, Though More Research Needed

Are you tired of sinus headaches and a stuffy nose? If your answer is yes, then good news...there might be a solution.

The findings from a new study published in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery suggest that marijuana users may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain compared to those who have never used cannabis.

"Regular cannabis use was associated with a lower prevalence of sinonasal symptoms, whereas nonregular cannabis use was not associated with sinonasal symptoms," the researchers said.

The study, which included 2269 U.S. adults aged 20 to 69. The data analyzed earlier this year were from the 2013 to 2014 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

Roughly 45% of regular cannabis users said they experienced frequent nasal congestion, sneezing or sinus pain, compared to 65% of those who'd never used marijuana who said the same.

While more research is needed to determine why cannabis users are less prone to experiencing symptoms, Kevin Hur, an otolaryngologist at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine, says that people who already have nasal or sinus symptoms are perhaps avoiding marijuana on purpose.

Interestingly, the study also showed that tobacco smokers were more likely to have sinonasal symptoms than their peers who use cannabis, even though more and more of those who smoke cigarettes are also trying cannabis.

A recent study published online in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found cannabis was up to 10 times more common among those who smoke cigarettes than in non-smokers, while drastically lower consumption is evidenced among non-smokers, with one in 10 admitting to using cannabis over the past month.

