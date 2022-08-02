NewLake Capital Partners Expands Revolving Credit Facility To $90M

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. NLCP, a provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, has added two lenders to its existing five-year revolving credit facility and upsized the aggregate commitment under the facility from $30 million to $90 million. The credit facility matures in May 2027 and has a fixed interest rate of 5.65% for the first three years and a floating rate thereafter. The credit facility allows for further expansion as additional lenders are added, or the commitments of existing lenders are increased.

“We are pleased to increase our credit facility and appreciate the trust of our newest bank partners,” stated Anthony Coniglio, NewLake’s chief executive officer. “Access to debt capital is a competitive advantage in this challenging environment and should allow us to continue our disciplined approach toward investing in high-quality cannabis real estate.”

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided two loans aggregating $35 million.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

