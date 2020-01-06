Market Overview

Pax Labs Launches Era Pro Smart Vaporizer
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 3:43pm   Comments
San Francisco-based vaporizer manufacturer Pax Labs announced the release of the Era Pro vaporizer Monday.

The new device, already available online and at licensed retailers for $70, is an upgrade to the Era, the brand’s landmark vape, which remains available. 

The Pax Vape's New Features

The Pax Era Pro brings all the tools featured in the Pax Era — like on-demand draw and closed loop temperature control — and includes longer battery life and 50% improved Bluetooth range, with four new colors, according to the vape manufacturer. 

“Our customers want a premium cannabis experience, so we’ve reimagined the Era from the inside out to offer a first-of-its-kind device that really delivers on that,” Jesse Silver, Pax's senior vice president of product, said in a statement. 

The Era Pro also features new PAXSmart technology, a system comprised of a small NFC chip that comes in every cartridge and is read by a sensor placed inside the device.

With this technology, the vaporizer is able to remember the settings chosen for every cartridge and strain, such as temperature and dosing, and automatically adjust back to them every time a pod is placed on the device.

If the user has not decided on a preferred setting, ExpertTemp technology will set the ideal default temperature for every cannabis oil based on the manufacturer’s instructions.

The PodID technology allows users to identify what’s in each pod, and show information on oil content, potency, flavor profiles, producer information and state-regulated test results through Pax’s mobile app. 

For the time being, Pax's mobile app is only available on Android devices due to Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) ban on all vaping apps from the App Store.

Photo courtesy of Pax Labs.

Posted-In: PAX Labs vape VapingCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

