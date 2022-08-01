Delic Completes Offering Of Debentures

Delic Holdings Corp DELCF DELC 6X completed the sale of 1,240 units at a price of $1,000 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.24 million, on July 27, 2022. Each unit consists of one 4.0% senior secured, $1,064 principal amount convertible debenture and 16,369 share purchase warrants.
The principal amount and accrued but unpaid interest on each debenture is convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the company at any time following the closing date at a price of $0.065 per common share. The debentures will mature 24 months from the closing date and will bear interest at a rate of 4% per annum, payable quarterly on the last business day of each calendar quarter. At the maturity date, all principal amounts outstanding together with any unpaid interest must be repaid. The debentures are represented by certificates and secured by security interests over substantially all of the company's assets, similar security interests over the assets of its direct subsidiaries, and pledges of the shares of each of its direct and indirect subsidiaries. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 at any time up to 2 years following the closing date.
The company has paid finder's fees with respect to certain of the issuances of units. Finders could elect to receive: a number of units consisting of one common share and one finder's warrant equal to 7% of the number of units sold to purchasers found by such finder, or 4% of the gross proceeds from the sale of units to purchasers found by such finder, and a number of finder's warrants equal to 7% of the number of units sold to such purchasers. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time up to 2 years following the closing date. The company paid $46,500 in cash, and will issue 107,692 finder's warrants, to finders.
All securities issued in connection with the debenture offering are subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the closing date. The company will use the proceeds from the sale of the debenture units, net of expenses for expansion and general corporate purposes.\
Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash
Related News
Strategic Cannabis Execs Making Changes At Companies You Know: Curaleaf, Valens, Copperstate & Delic
Delic Holdings Shares Corporate Updates: Revenues Grow As Ketamine Clinic Chain Continues Expansion
Nation's Largest Ketamine Therapy Provider Offers Patient Resource For Holistic Mental Health Treatments
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.