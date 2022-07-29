AUDACIOUS Enters Into Credit Facility With Lola Ventures

Australis Capital Inc. AUSA AUSAF has entered into a credit facility with Lola Ventures, an entity controlled by company CEO Terry Booth.

The facility will make up to $2.5 million available to the company, earmarked for general working capital purposes, including fueling AUDACIOUS' growth initiatives.

"We have built an exceptional foundation with unique assets in New York State, New Jersey, Nevada, California and Thailand, and this credit facility signifies my strong confidence in our execution on the AUDACIOUS go forward plan," stated Terry Booth, CEO. "The funds will enable us to inject cash into initiatives that will fuel revenue growth directly, and I look forward to informing the market regularly on our achievements."

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a multi-state cannabis operator, with operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

