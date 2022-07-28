This Mayor Wants Cannabis Cafes; This Country Won't Arrest Marijuana Users After All; Will Legal Missouri Make The November Ballot?

Brussels Mayor Wants To Open Cannabis Cafes In Amsterdam Style
Brussels mayor Philippe Close is keen on the idea of bringing "cannabis coffee shops" to Belgium much like the ones citizens of Amsterdam enjoy, reported The Brussels Times.
"I see a joint like I see a glass of whisky," he said during a conversation with Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad, adding that coffee shops should be part of Brussels' future.
The cultivation, import, sale and possession of both medicinal and recreational cannabis is currently not allowed under Belgian law. However, personal possession has been decriminalized since 2003.
Thai Public Health Ministry Withdraws Recommendation Directing Cannabis Arrests
Thailand's Ministry of Public Health has withdrawn its guidance previously given to the police regarding the prosecution of people who have committed any of four offenses, violating the country's law protecting the wisdom of Thai traditional medicine, including traditional drug formulas, Thai traditional medicine textbooks and Thai herbs, reported Thai PBS World.
Deputy Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Narong Saiwong and Dr. Yongyot Thammavudhi, director-general of the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine (DTAM), announced at a press conference held on Wednesday their decision to rescind the letter recommending police take legal action against people who are not allowed to research, export, sell or process marijuana for commercial purposes.
Legal Missouri 2022 Looks To Get More Signatures
According to Missouri Independent, the Legal Missouri campaign reached its signature goal in four out of six congressional districts needed to qualify for a November ballot.
The petition needs 1,131 signatures in the 6th Congressional District, which includes Kansas City, and 1,144 signatures in the 7th Congressional District, which consists of southwest Missouri around Springfield and Joplin.
The figures reported to the Secretary of State John Ashcroft's office are unofficial.
The deadline to submit the signatures is Aug. 9.
Alan Zagier, a spokesperson for Legal Missouri 2022, is optimistic. "We're very confident we're going to make the ballot," Zagier recently told Benzinga.
Guam To Kick Off Rec Cannabis Application Process In August
The recreational cannabis licensing process is poised to launch in the U.S. island territory of Guam next month, with the island government starting to accept applications from "responsible officials" on Aug. 29, reported the Pacific Daily News.
The application process for business permits supervised by Guam's Cannabis Control Board is planned to launch shortly after. However, the regulatory body signaled that the deadline to make business licenses available would be prolonged.
Lou Leon Guerrero, governor of the U.S. island territory Guam, signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis in 2019.
Malaysia Health Ministry To Consider Applications For Clinical Trials On Medical Cannabis Extract-Based Products
Malaysia's Deputy Health Minister, Noor Azmi, said on Thursday that the application process for conducting clinical trials on products containing cannabis extract for medical purposes is open to companies that can scientifically prove the effectiveness of such products.
Those interested are welcome to apply to register the products with the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia, reported Channel NewsAsia. In addition, producers of medical cannabis products approved abroad can also apply.
"The MOH does not reject studies on the effectiveness of medical cannabis, it is time we follow the steps of 40 countries that have used it to treat diseases including cancer, depression, and epilepsy, we are ready to look at this," Dr. Azmi said.
Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay
