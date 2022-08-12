1.000 Pounds Of Dry Cannabis Have Been Exported From Colombia In Less Than One Month

By Franca Quarneti, via El Planteo.

Colombia is carrying out the first exports of dried flowers from the country, thanks to Resolution 539 which regulates this activity.

The South American country sent 400 kilos of cannabis (881 pounds) from the department of Santander to Zurich, Switzerland. In addition, the country sent a 200-kilo shipment that arrived in Oregon at the end of June.

As reported by Bloomberg, the first company to export dried cannabis flower is Allied Colombia SAS, a firm that is part of the Canadian multinational Allied Corp. ALID

In an interview with Bloomberg Line, Holger Amaya, manager and co-founder of the company, said: «What is the importance of this? That we were able to know how to export, we saw that it is not impossible. This is a milestone."

The shipment to Switzerland is part of an order for 7 thousand kilos of non-psychoactive cannabis

In addition, Amaya explained that Allied Colombia has 22 varieties of cannabis registered in the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA).

Not a minor fact: so far, only one company besides Allied initiated the procedures before the ICA to be able to export dried flowers.