UK Cannabis Users Could Lose Passports Under New Proposed Laws, NY Awards $5M To Community Colleges For Cannabis Job Training Programs & More Reg. Updates

Cannabis Users In UK Face Losing Passports Under New Proposed Laws

People in the U.K. could face the risk of losing their passports should they be found to be recreational users of illegal drugs such as cocaine or cannabis, according to a new document published by the Home Office.

Dubbed "SWIFT, CERTAIN, TOUGH New consequences for drug possession," the report features three tiers of punishments for those found breaking the law in England and Wales. From drug awareness courses to paying a fine, there is a wide range of punishments for those who are not following the rules.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that "illicit drugs are at the root of untold harm and misery across our society,” adding that the “statistics are horrifying.”

"In 2019/20, over three million people in England and Wales reported using drugs in the last year, putting themselves at risk, making our communities less safe, and handing lucrative profits to criminals driving a violent and exploitative supply chain," the report stipulates.

While the possession of personal amounts of cannabis is decriminalized in the UK, the medical cannabis national program has yet to take off after the country approved its use in 2018.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan recently announced plans to set up a commission with the task of decriminalizing cannabis across the UK. However, UK's Labour Party made it clear that it does not support Khan’s initiative to change the law regarding drugs.

New York Awards State Community Colleges $5 Million To Come Up With Cannabis Job Training Programs

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said on Monday that community colleges were granted $5 million in funding to support the development of courses and programs designed to help people maintain jobs in the cannabis industry. Hochul hopes that the move will satisfy the industry’s demand for skilled personnel in addition to preserving equity in market opportunities.

One City University of New York (CUNY) community college was awarded $2 million, while three community colleges in the State University of New York (SUNY) System will get $1 million each.

“New York’s new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful,” Hochul said in a press release. “Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York’s workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry.”

Minnesota Gov. Visits Hemp Facility On Heels Of THC Edibles Law Taking Effect

Minnesota bill that allows recreational cannabis users to buy edibles infused with hemp-derived cannabinoids, including small amounts of THC, went into effect in July, after Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the large-scale legislation that included provisions that provide permanent protections to Minnesota-based hemp businesses for legal sales of CBD-infused foods and drinks.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said they used the legislation as an under-the-radar way to legalize marijuana in the future.

“We absolutely did this on purpose,” Winkler said. “It was an intentional step forward.”

This week, Walz visited Hemp Acres, a cannabis processing facility that just launched its third operation, a 37,000-square-foot facility 35 miles west of Minneapolis, reported Minnesota Reformer.

“When you see a processing facility [breaking] ground for more expansion, this sends a signal to the market that Minnesota is ready to lead on this,” said Walz.

The Governor now expects that more Minnesota growers will venture into the industry and kick off the cultivation of hemp.