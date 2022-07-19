Tilray Medical Launches Cannabis Education Platform 'WeCare-MedicalCannabis' Across Europe

Tilray Brands, Inc.’s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, launched a new cannabis education platform, WeCare-MedicalCannabis, dedicated to providing resources and educating healthcare practitioners and patients about medical cannabis.

WeCare-MedicalCannabis provides science and research-based cannabis content tailored to healthcare professionals, caregivers, and patients to help them make informed decisions about medicinal cannabis and assists them along their path to discovering how medicinal cannabis can support daily wellness and health. Designed to serve as a one-stop, comprehensive resource on medical cannabis insights, WeCare-MedicalCannabis is now available in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Portugal.

Sascha Mielcarek, managing director, Tilray Europe, stated, “As global pioneers in medical cannabis, we are aware of the lack of access to science-based, medical cannabis education. WeCare-MedicalCannabis was created to bridge that gap and help provide the needed resources to helping patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions on medicinal cannabis. As cannabis legalization continues to expand across Europe, Tilray Medical is dedicated to help provide informed and trusted guidance for those interested in learning more about medical cannabis.”

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

Related News

Tilray Brands' CANACA Joins This Year's Calgary Stampede And Releases 'Wild West' Product Lineup

Tilray Goes Through With It: Closes $155M Investment In HEXO, Expects $80M In Shared Savings

Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling