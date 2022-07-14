Tilray Brands' CANACA Joins This Year's Calgary Stampede And Releases 'Wild West' Product Lineup

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY revealed the ‘Wild West’ lineup from Canadian cannabis brand, CANACA, at the Calgary Stampede.

CANACA is celebrating the Calgary Stampede at the legendary Wildhorse Saloon where the brand is hosting a western lounge featuring Stampede-inspired activations and limited-edition merchandise.

Along with the ‘Wild West’ activation, consumers can check out CANACA’s greatest product hits available now in Calgary and nationwide across Canada:

CANACA Indica 30 Infused Pre-Rolls: Crafted using a proprietary blend of aromatic trichome-dense, hand-harvested indica whole flower, that yields a combination of fruity, herbal, and earthy flavors. This 3-pack of 0.5g pre-rolls provides a THC experience with an elevated potency of 30% courtesy of the dry sift hash infusion.

THC Distillate Vape Pen : With 80% THC that’s always ready to go, this breath-activated, all-in-one vape delivers 200 puffs of high-potency THC cannabis distillate and does not contain any added ingredients or flavors. No chargers or batteries required thanks to its ceramic heater.

Sour Diesel Flower : This sativa strain originates from a cross of Chemdawg and Super Skunk . It has a THC range of 20-24% and is available in 3.5g whole flower.

CANACA Blend 14: These 3-packs of 0.5g pre-rolls come in at a consistent mid-range THC potency of 14-17%.

CANACA Blend 19: Offering a THC potency between 17-24%, these 3-packs of 0.5g pre-rolls are crafted from an aromatic blend of sticky trichome-dense, hand-harvested hybrid cannabis.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

Related News

Tilray Goes Through With It: Closes $155M Investment In HEXO, Expects $80M In Shared Savings

Verizon And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Hexo Stock Spiked This Morning: What's Going On?