Cann American Partner Cannagram Featured At California State Fair

Cann American Corp.’s CNNA strategic investment partner, Cannagram, will be featured at the California State Fair.

This year marks the first time the California State Fair, which runs from July 15th thru July 31st, will feature categories for cannabis.

As a subcategory of the state fair there will be hosted a first ever Women's Canna Cup on July 24th. The event is designed to promote female entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry and will be powered by Cannagram as the official delivery provider for the event.

As an investment partner in Cannagram, the company is confident the exposure at the California State Fair will add widespread exposure to Cannagram and by extension, increase Cann American revenue and shareholder value.

Cann American CEO, Jason Black stated:" I'm very pleased with the strides Cannagram continues to make in its flagship Sacramento market. Having closely monitored the activity and books of its operations, I'm confident the company's investment soon yield significant revenue and increased shareholder value."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company, Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

Photo by Stefano Zocca on Unsplash

