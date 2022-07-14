Allied Corp Ships Second Commercial Cannabis Flower Export From Colombia To International Market

Allied Corp. ALID has completed its second shipment of commercial dried cannabis from Colombia to an international market.

On April 01, 2022 Colombia enacted the new legislation allowing for the legal export of dried cannabis produced in Colombia. In April 2022, Allied submitted several applications for export approvals. After many levels of regulatory inspections, analyses, discussions and questions, Allied’s first export approval and first export was shipped in June 2022. On July 14, Allied shipped it’s second commercial shipment.

The supply contract for this second shipment is for 1000kgs and the first quantity shipped on July 14, 2022 was 272kg. This shipment is sent to Zurich Switzerland and then onto the medical market in Australia.

“Following the first ever shipment of dried cannabis from Colombia to an international market, we have done it again! We are the first company ever to ship a commercial shipment of dried cannabis to an international market – but now we are duplicating our shipments. This accomplishment speaks to the quality of our team, and most importantly our product. 2 years of genotyping and phenotyping has led us to our current genetics that are proving to be superior in terms of cannabinoid profiles, as well as being pest and mold resistant,” stated Calum Hughes, CEO and chairman of the board.

In addition to the two shipments referenced above, Allied has submitted to the controlled substance office in Colombia for export approvals for many additional shipments. These all come on the heels of Allied’s first two known legal approvals to export Colombian-produced dried cannabis to an international market.

7100kg order for a company based out of Zurich, Switzerland.

1000kg recurring monthly order for a multi-state operator based in the United States.

50kg recurring monthly order for Australia.

Allied currently has 5800 THC plants in the ground and another 15,000 clones of THC plants created for multiple batches to fulfill our 2022 quota. The Allied THC flower harvest will begin on or about August 15, 2022 and will be available for sale in September 2022.

