Allied Corp Successfully Ships First Commercial Cannabis Flower Export From Colombia To International Market

Allied Corp. ALID has completed the first shipment of commercial dried cannabis from Colombia to an international market.

On April 01, 2022 Colombia enacted the new legislation allowing for the legal export of dried cannabis produced in Colombia. In April 2022, Allied submitted several applications for export approvals. After many levels of regulatory inspections, analyses, discussions and questions, Allied’s first export approval came in June 2022. Allied has now executed on navigating the production, regulatory and transport logistics needed to ship the first commercial cannabis flower grown in Colombia and sold into an international market.

The supply contract for this first shipment is for 500kgs monthly and the first quantity shipped on June 28, 2022 was 200kg. The strain profile for this shipment is 18% CBD with THC levels that are under 0.3% THC (which is the legal limit within the United States).

“We did it! We are the first company to ship a commercial shipment of dried cannabis to an international market. This accomplishment speaks to the quality of our team, and most importantly our product. 2 years of genotyping and phenotyping has led us to our current genetics that are proving to be superior in terms of cannabinoid profiles, as well as being pest and mold resistant. Our certificates of analyses validate this. This has been no easy feat. With this proven accomplishment we are now focused on fulfilling the additional signed purchase contracts and growing the international relationships with companies all over the world.” stated Calum Hughes, CEO and chairman of the board.

In addition to the shipment above, Allied has submitted to the controlled substance office in Colombia for export approvals for many additional shipments (outlined below). These all come on the heels of Allied’s first known legal approval to export Colombian-produced dried cannabis to an international market.

500kgs monthly for the shipment described above.

1000kg destined for Australia of which and initial order of 200kgs is being processed for Australia via Switzerland.

7100kg order for a company based out of Zurich, Switzerland.

1000kg recurring monthly order for a multi-state operator based in the United States.

50kg recurring monthly order for Australia.

Allied currently has 5800 THC plants in the ground and another 15,000 clones of THC plants created for multiple batches to fulfill our 2022 quota. The Allied THC flower harvest will begin on or about August 15, 2022 and will be available for sale in September 2022.

