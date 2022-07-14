Green Thumb Industries Extends Maturity Date Of Senior Debt Facility

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF GTII , a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries, has exercised its right to extend the maturity date of its senior non-brokered debt by one year, from April 30, 2024 to April 30, 2025.

The current senior secured notes, which have a total principal amount of approximately $250 million, bear interest at a rate of 7% per annum and is paid quarterly. The extended maturity date did not involve any amendments to the notes or any additional consideration to the existing lenders.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc., a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM.

The company also owns and operates growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 17 manufacturing facilities, 77 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year.

