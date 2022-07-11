Veriheal Will Soon Close Submissions For Its Innovation In Cannabis Annual Scholarship

Healthtech company Veriheal will soon be closing submissions for its third annual Innovation in Cannabis Scholarship and encourages eligible students to apply before the July 30 deadline. The winners of $25,000 in total awards will be notified in August.

The scholarship is available to U.S. college students, recent high school graduates, and high school seniors taking college courses. Applicants are asked to submit a 1,000-word essay in which they "think outside the box" on ways to improve and expand the cannabis industry. Students of all backgrounds and majors, from art to business to the sciences, are invited to offer up their most visionary solutions and ideas related to gaps and problems in the industry. Selected students will receive $5,000 each to apply toward college tuition and fees.

In light of the current economic climate and ever-rising college costs, the scholarship aims to mitigate barriers facing aspiring industry leaders. This year's scholarship fund was increased to $5,000 per winner, up from $1,000 in previous years, to offer more financial support for students. Veriheal has expanded the Innovation in Scholarship fund substantially since its inception in 2020.

Veriheal's philanthropic efforts also include donations to cannabis and health-centric organizations such as Equality Florida Action Inc., Last Prisoner Project, Wounded Warriors and the American Cancer Society, among others.

About Veriheal

Veriheal’s mission is to educate and advocate on behalf of patients and secure their safe access to regulated medical cannabis products. The company has a culture of open communication and transparency with its clients, and operates as a concierge service to ensure HIPAA compliant connections between patients and physicians via its proprietary platform.

Photo: Courtesy of Veriheal

Related News

Veriheal Adds Over 20 Partner Locations To Florida Medical Cannabis Market

Veriheal Acquires MarijuanaDoctors.com For $3M To Make Medical Cannabis More Accessible

Could Drug Store Giants Eventually Sell THC? It's Possible, But Many Hurdles Remain