Cannabis Reg. Update: BC Expands Delivery Options, Another MO Medical Cannabis Dispensary Unionizes, Albania Moves Toward Legalization

BC Expands Delivery Options For Non-Medical Marijuana

Officials in the Province of British Columbia said recently that they intend to expand delivery options for legal non-medical cannabis, allowing retailers to deliver marijuana products to consumers through carriers including Canada Post and other providers, reported Kamloops Now.

“Since federal legalization of non-medical cannabis, we have continued to look for ways to support the cannabis industry in our province while providing safe and accessible options for British Columbians,” said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general. “Expanding delivery service options not only builds equality within the market, but it also gives consumers one more reason to buy legal instead of illicit.”

In addition, adults 19 are allowed to receive delivery orders.

Workers Form Another Missouri Medical Cannabis Dispensary To Unionize

Several months after workers at a St. Louis medical marijuana dispensary voted to join a union, employees of Bloom Medicinals in O’Fallon followed suit.

Workers at Bloom will join Local 655 of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) on Thursday, reported Marijuana Business Daily.

“These are workers in an industry that is brand new to the state and will only continue to grow, and they want to ensure that they are able to grow with it and be financially secure,” David Cook, president of the local UFCW told the Post-Dispatch.

Albania Intends To Legalize Medical Marijuana

Albania is poised to join other European countries where medical marijuana cultivation is legal, government officials announced last month who put a draft law before the public, reported bne IntelliNews.

The only difference from other EU countries is that cultivation and production as well as the sale of cannabis will be legal only if it's exported, reported Forbes.

In addition, licenses will be issued for the cultivation of a maximum of 150 hectares, while applicants will be supervised by the National Agency for Control and Monitoring of Cannabis Plant Cultivation and Processing.

Benzinga photo. Source: Image from Shutterstock