Cannabotech's Experiment Shows Synergy Between Cannabinoids & Fungus In Its Anti-Cancer Drug

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), revealed the results of a new experiment, further to an experiment in a cell model in April 2022, which proved that the fungus-cannabinoids combination kills pancreatic cancer cells with high efficacy of up to 100%. The present experiment proves that the combined treatment of the two, at low concentrations, shows a much higher anti-cancerous efficacy than any of the active ingredients individually (an effect called: synergy). This result reinforces the assumption that combined treatment by fungal extract and cannabinoids would effectively treat pancreatic cancer with fewer side effects.

The experiment examined the effect of cannabinoids and fungal extracts on 3 subtypes of pancreatic cancer, with the best results obtained in a subtype representing poorly differentiated cancer, considered the most violent and common in the population.

Another element tested in these experiments was identifying the killing mechanism of cancerous cells. The experiment showed that while killing these cancerous cells by the fungus is accompanied by increased cellular mortality called apoptosis, the cannabinoid mechanism in killing the cells is different. This is a positive result because the experiment shows that other mechanisms acting to kill cancerous cells have a better capacity for synergy between them. Furthermore, the findings also indicate no non-selective mortality here but rather activation of extracellular molecular mechanisms responsible for the controlled killing of cells.

It is the first time a combined anti-cancer effect has been seen between cannabis and fungal extracts in pancreatic cancer, and it is a promising breakthrough supporting the combined botanical concept led by Cannabotech: a combined effect of several active ingredients in several mechanisms, supporting each other's activity.

The fungus has been researched for its anti-cancerous efficacy in the laboratory of professor Fuad Fares, at the University of Haifa, for about 8 years, and was selected as the preferred candidate for developing a drug for pancreatic and colon cancer after showing better anti-cancerous results than other varieties of fungi tested. A few months ago, Cannabotech received global and exclusive use rights for patents created in professor Fares' research and began leading an accelerated botanical drug development process, as defined by the FDA, which the company expects to be cheaper and significantly shorter than the standard drug development process.

Cannabotech's CEO, Elchanan Shaked, stated: "This is a significant milestone, getting us closer to our major vision, which we set for ourselves and our stakeholders three years ago. I am convinced we shall continue to meet schedules and within 9 months will complete the feasibility phase and proceed for the joint developmental cooperation with a large pharmaceutical company, vis a vis the FDA."

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash

Related News

Cannabotech To Manufacture Oncology Products Via Partnership With California Medical Cannabis Producer

Israel's Cannabotech Working On New Treatment For Pancreatic And Colon Cancer Combining Cannabis & Fungus

Cannabis & Mushrooms Versus Colon Cancer: Cannabotech's Product Kills Over 90% Of Cancerous Colon Cells