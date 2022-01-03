QQQ
Israel's Cannabotech Working On New Treatment For Pancreatic And Colon Cancer Combining Cannabis & Fungus

An Israeli biotech company that develops medical products based on cannabis and fungal extracts, Cannabotech, has obtained the exclusive rights to use a patent to develop plant-based cancer treatmentreported The Jerusalem Post. The company aims to create a drug that would help kill cancer cells in those suffering from pancreatic and/or colon cancer.

The news comes on the heels of a new study conducted by Hadassah Medical Center physicians, which revealed a sixfold improvement in killing breast cancer cells when using specific Cannabotech’s medical cannabis products in combination with standard oncology treatments and drug protocols – chemotherapy, biological and hormonal, over the existing treatment.

Cannabotech and Haifa University's economic company Carmel entered a deal under which Cannabotech will mix cannabinoids with fungal extract to create a drug that could help kill pancreatic and colon cancer cells. The idea is based on studies, which discovered that the extract of the fungus Cyathus striatus can help potentially reduce the extent of cancerous tumors in animals, without injuring healthy cells.

Based on this, the two companies aim to develop combined products that could advance cancer treatments in humans.

Recently, another research on CBD provided hope to those suffering from the most aggressive type of brain tumor – glioblastoma. The study suggested that inhaled CBD reduces the size of glioblastoma in an animal model through the reduction of the essential support of its microenvironment.

Photo: Courtesy of NIH Image Gallery from Bethesda, Maryland via Wikimedia Commons

