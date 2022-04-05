MediPharm Labs Launches CBG And Water-Soluble CBN:THC Products

MediPharm Labs Corp. MEDIF LABS MLZ launched CBG and water-soluble products. As of today, these new products will be available in Ontario in both retail stores and on the OCS e-commerce website. MediPharm also has purchase commitments to distribute the products to the company's other seven provincial distributors in the coming months.

MediPharm Labs CBG:CBD 1:2 Advanced Formula oral solution is a high-CBG formulation, manufactured to pharma-quality standards that brings customers and patients the highest quality and purity available in the market today. This full-spectrum formulated oil has a subtle cannabis flavor.

Northbound CBG:CBD The White and Appalachia vape cartridge is formulated with a terpene blend dominated by citrus zest and berry aromatic with mild herbal notes to provide balance. Vaping enables users to experience CBG with a faster onset that is easier to titrate.

MediPharm is proud to lead the industry in CBG-dominant options for patients and consumers. CBG is one of the rarer cannabinoids, and has demonstrated some potential as an antibiotic. An interdisciplinary team of McMaster researchers, which included MediPharm's director of research and development, Dr. Tait Gale, found that CBG was not only antibacterial, but also effective in mice against a resilient family of bacteria known as methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus. Discovering that CBG has antibacterial properties was significant given that the MRSA bacterial strain is a leading cause of infections worldwide and has become increasingly resistant to antibiotics currently on the market.

MediPharm is also launching a water soluble CBN:THC liquid solution, Northbound Night Cap. Northbound Night Cap utilizes proprietary water-soluble emulsification technology developed in-house by the MediPharm's research and development team. This formulation allows patients and consumers to add CBN to their favorite food or beverage without overpowering taste and liquid separation.

