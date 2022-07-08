Ascend Wellness Shares Purchased By Every Independent Director On The Board Of Directors

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH AAWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, revealed that directors, Emily Paxhia, Scott Swid and Joseph Hinrichs, each made individual purchases of class A common shares in the open market totaling 60,352 shares between July 5th and July 6th. This follows an announcement that Abner Kurtin, chief executive officer, chairman, and founder, and Frank Perullo, president and co-founder, made purchases of AWH shares earlier this week.

"Although the fundamentals remain dislocated from valuations, the board is confident in the trajectory of the company and the industry as a whole and remains dedicated to supporting Ascend," stated Emily Paxhia, lead independent director for Ascend Wellness Holdings.

About Ascend Wellness

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products.

Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

Related News

Ascend Wellness Closes On $28.5M Of The Remaining Funding Under Its Existing Credit Facility

Airo Brands Expands Partnership With Ascend Wellness To Launch Airo Products In New Jersey's Cannabis Market

Multi-State Cannabis Operators To Sue Federal Government Over Marijuana Prohibition