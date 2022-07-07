Cannabis Training: Masters Of Cannabis Certification Program Is Taking Off In Colorado

In January 2022, Cannabis Training University (CTU) - a leading online source for cannabis education in Denver, Colorado - announced the launch of Masters of Cannabis, an integral training program for entrepreneurs and professionals in the cannabis industry.

“The online cannabis career training program has been receiving high satisfaction scores from students,” said Karen Getchell, CTU’s Director of Content Development. “So far, students have given the course an average satisfaction rating of 4.59 on a scale of 1 to 5.”

CTU's curricula prepare students to work, manage, and own cannabis businesses anywhere in the world and in any sector of the marijuana industry. The 42-hour program provides training in cultivation, extraction, cooking, marijuana bud care, dispensary management, business start-up and operation, work permits, business licenses, careers, laws, regulations, and medicine, including information on auxiliary careers and business opportunities.

“Our Master of Cannabis Certification Program teaches students everything they need to know to succeed in the highly competitive cannabis industry,” said Jeff Zorn, CEO of Cannabis Training University. “CTU is the only school that provides in-depth training for all of the primary industry sectors—cultivation, manufacturing, medicine, and retail—all in one comprehensive program.”

Once enrolled, students receive access to the course for a full year, which includes access to CTU's licenses, work permits, medical programs, and legal information for every US state - including Canadian province, and Canadian territory. The Master of Cannabis program also includes information on federal cannabis programs in 50 countries.

When students successfully complete the program, they will receive ten separate cannabis certifications – one certificate for each course topic. The course also provides access to CTU's exclusive job board, where students can find CTU-certified employees and jobs.

Cannabis Personalities Endorsing CTU

In addition to cannabis classes, students have also access to textbooks written by Ed Rosenthal, an international authority on cannabis horticulture, as well as an author, educator, social activist, and legalization pioneer.

Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary of ABC's Shark Tank said, "If you want to stay on the legal side, there's a way to do it. That's the training you get from Cannabis Training University."

According to the Leafly LFLY Jobs Report, there are more than 428,059 full-time equivalent jobs supported by the legal cannabis industry in the U.S. With the increase in job opportunities seems to be a good time to invest in the cannabis industry.

Besides, knowledge is power!

Photo: Courtesy of Cannabis Training University