BetterLife's Preclinical Studies Of BETR-001 For Depression Gets Additional Sponsorship By Mitacs

Biotech psychedelics company BetterLife Pharma Inc. BETRF in collaboration with the Carleton University Dept. of Neuroscience has received funding from the Mitacs Accelerate Program for research into the antidepressant effects and action mechanism of BETR-001 in preclinical models of depression.

A Canadian non-profit organization, Mitacs is experienced in designing and delivering research and training programs. They network and partner with governments, the private sector, other non-profit organizations and universities toward innovation excellence.

The under-study drug, BETR-001, is a second-generation LSD derivative molecule that would mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects such as hallucinations. The compound is non-hallucinogenic as well as non-controlled, which makes self-administration plausible.

As part of the funded Mitacs Accelerate Program, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (principal investigator) and Dr. Vern Lewis (postdoctoral fellow) will continue to work with the BetterLife team to assess the efficacy and action mechanism of BETR-001 in depression models established in their lab.

BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 therefore could help reduce the regulatory burden, and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers the treatment of depression, cluster headaches, and post-traumatic stress disorder, among neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

The company’s CEO, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, stated that BetterLife’s next goal is to bring the treatment to Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application as soon as possible.