EXCLUSIVE: Simplifya Teams Up With Burns & Levinson To Upgrade Its Cannabis Regulatory Compliance Platform

Simplifya, a regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, has teamed up with Burns & Levinson, an award-winning national law firm with nearly a decade of experience in the marijuana space. Burns & Levinson will provide real-time finance and lending regulatory guidance to Simplifya Market Guide, a new RegTech platform that arms cannabis and cannabis-related businesses with comprehensive, user-friendly regulatory summaries for all 50 states.

"By teaming up two regulatory cannabis experts, we are bringing some of the best real-time insights into the dynamic lending and financial landscape cannabis operators and businesses face today,” Simplifya CEO and co-founder Marion Mariathasan told Benzinga. “Through RegTech, we are providing easy-to-read state-by-state summaries that are regularly updated, and include information about every vital topic related to regulation, which helps mitigate the challenges of doing business in the cannabis industry while providing constant value to customers."-

Scott Moskol, co-chair of Burns & Levinson’s Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, commented "By bringing our finance and lending guidance to Simplifya Market Guide, we are delivering key due diligence content that is critical to understanding state-specific regulations for lending in the cannabis space, and will inform lenders as to how to compliantly work with licensed businesses in each state. Through our relationship, we will also continue to evolve and add essential data for jurisdictions, including those in California.”

Mariathasan added, “In addition, according to the FinCEN Cannabis Banking Guidance, every financial institution with customers in the cannabis industry must guarantee that MRBs are operating in compliance with state law. By continuously updating content and monitoring each state for updates, our Market Guide provides constant value to our customers, delivering ongoing change notifications to content and maintaining archived information in an easily accessible format to businesses, which dramatically simplifies the challenges of doing business in the cannabis industry.”

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash