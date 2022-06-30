System Of Down's Shavo Odadjian Launches Four New 22Red Concentrates On 'Go Skate Day'

Shavo Odadjian, bassist of System of a Down, celebrated the launch of his four new 22Red concentrates — and #GoSkateDay, by skating on The Churchill in Phoenix, reported Phoenix New Times.

On the night of June 21, Odadjian and his 22Red crew skated with their friends and other skaters from Cowtown Skateboards in front of The Churchill. They skateboarded inside an abandoned warehouse listening to loud punk rock and heavy metal.

Carlos Soltero, former skateboarder and now a budtender at Cannabist Tempe complimented the rock star's 22Red concentrates.

"On the Shred 22, I'm pretty sure it's more like almost a sour diesel," Soltero said. "And right when you pop it open, it's super gassy, like really getting that true diesel stank from it. I felt like as soon as I was exhaling, my brain clicked straight on. It made me really, like, just get up and want to go."

22Red is a premium lifestyle brand focused on cannabis, fashion, music, and wellness.

“Cannabis has always been there for me through good and bad times. I’ve spent most of my life as a weed smoker,” Odadjian said. “I wrote some iconic guitar riffs on the first Machine Head album and was most definitely high when I did. A good Sativa can open channels up and help one gain access to 'The Song.'”

Way before Odadjian founded the cannabis brand and played in System of a Down, he rocked a skateboard since his 5 years old. "So my parents would work two jobs [and we were] living in a little apartment in Hollywood on North Kingsley Drive," he said. "And when they were at work, I would skate halfway, take a bus, and head to Venice Beach without my parents knowing — at 12 years old. I would skate with these greats, bro. I learned tricks like 'no complies' and 'varials' from the main guys," Odadjian said.

"So until today, I'm 48, I still see a curb, and I got that skater's eye. I'm like, 'Dude; I could do that,' even though I don't do it. I don't want to break anything because I play music."

Image by El Planteo