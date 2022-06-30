1933 Industries Q3 2022 Revenue Grows 26.47% YoY, What About Net Loss?

The company announced the sale of Nevada real estate assets for total net proceeds of $1.27 million. The company completed the sale of two parcels consisting of 2.78 acres of M1 zoned land, located in Las Vegas. The company originally purchased the lots for $835,000 in 2017. Proceeds from the sale will be used for general working capital.

In connection with the transaction with Day One, the company entered into a loan agreement where the company agreed to loan up to $500,000 through a line of credit. The line of credit was non-interest bearing until January 31, 2022. Subsequent to January 31, 2022, any borrowing will accrue interest at a rate of 10% per annum until paid in full. Any principal together with all accrued interest and fees thereon, was due and payable on or before December 31, 2022. Up until the principal, together with all accrued interest and fees thereon, is paid back in full, the company had an absolute right to convert any or all of the principal balance, and any accrued amounts of interest and fees thereon, into shares of common stock of borrower. Such conversion to equity shall be based upon borrower's valuation of $4.5 million.