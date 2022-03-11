QQQ
-3.72
338.71
-1.11%
BTC/USD
-712.17
38709.83
-1.81%
DIA
-1.22
334.62
-0.37%
SPY
-2.03
429.44
-0.47%
TLT
-1.96
138.38
-1.44%
GLD
+ 0.66
185.16
+ 0.36%

Day One CBD Joins Forces With LA Distributing Company Inc. In Southern California

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 11, 2022 4:20 pm
Day One CBD Joins Forces With LA Distributing Company Inc. In Southern California

Day One CBD sparkling water announced a business alliance with LA Distributing Company, a Southern California snack & beverage distributor, to manage and expand the distribution of Day One across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara.

"Day One is not a new face to the CBD category. The brand resurrected at the opportune time with the passing of AB45 in 2021; we anticipate mass adoption from all channels of trade in 2022," said Richard Media, founder & CEO of LA Distributing.

"The branding is simple and straightforward as they are premium enhanced sparkling water. The dosage is perfect with the most competitive pricing economics in the market. This is a recipe for category disruption, and we expect them to quickly dominate in our footprint," added Media

"It's exciting to align Day One with LA Distributing Company, a leading beverage distributor in the LA market," said Chris Clifford, founder & CEO of Day One Beverages. "It's no secret that Southern California and Los Angeles County, in particular, has a great concentration of consumers seeking healthier-for-you beverage alternatives."

According to the press release issued by Day One, 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE:TGIF) (OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announced in February that it entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of all of the authorized and issued shares of Day One Beverages, Inc., “capitalizing on economies of scale, best of class operations and distribution”.

Photo by Joseph Ngabo on Unsplash.

