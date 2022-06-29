NextEvo Naturals Releases Deep Penetrating CBD Body Recovery Cream

NextEvo Naturals, a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, launched its CBD Body Recovery Cream.

Backed by a team of experts including Dr. David Chernoff, MD, a molecular diagnostics and bio-pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 25 years of global experience, and Dr. Gerry McNally, the former VP of R&D at Johnson & Johnson Consumer JNJ, NextEvo Naturals CBD Body Recovery Cream is formulated to offer fast-absorbing and deep penetrating CBD application so that users can experience the cannabinoid's full wellness benefits.

With a blend of key organic ingredients such as shea butter and vitamin E and non-psychoactive CBD, this product aims to help encourage full-body recovery, soften and moisturize your skin, and calm areas in need of extra relief.

“CBD topical products are a great entry point for consumers to try CBD for the first time but only when the products are formulated well and of high quality,” stated John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and president. “Our proprietary formulations allow CBD to penetrate the skin efficiently and are tested at every step in the manufacturing process for safety and label accuracy.”

NextEvo’s CBD Body Recovery Cream is available now for purchase directly on the brand's website in 2oz and 1.7oz sizes.

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

