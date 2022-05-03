Allied Corp Approved For Psychoactive Quota To Produce Colombian THC Cannabis Flower

Allied Corp. ALID announced the approval of its 2022 quota for the production and sale of THC cannabis flower.

On April 29th, 2022 the Colombian government approved Allied’s application for its THC cannabis flower quota for the 2022 calendar year. Allied has already begun the scaling of its THC-based plants by propagating 6800 plants ready for growth. These plants will go into the greenhouse for the vegetative stage of growth and then be brought through Allied’s process to dried and vacuum-sealed THC flower ready for sale into the international markets where it is legal to do so.

These 6800 THC plants will form the first THC-based flower harvest. Allied’s previous harvests have yielded between 700-1100grams per plant and each lot is harvested 6-7 harvests per year, depending on the strain. The cost per gram has been recorded as between $0.05-0.075 cents per gram.

“The margins on the THC flower are a lot higher than the CBD-based flower. We are excited to showcase the quality, aesthetics and flavor profiles of our THC flower into the international markets where it is legal to do so,” said Calum Hughes, CEO and chairman of Allied Corp.

Allied will not be selling THC flower that is above 0.3% THC into the US until if and when it is legal to do so.

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

