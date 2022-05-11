Decibel Repays Convertible Debentures In Full With $12M In Cash

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF, a premium cannabis producer, announced the cash repayment of its 9.5% convertible debentures, which had a maturity date of May 10, 2022. The $12 million cash repayment represents a full payout of the convertible debentures, which were subject to a conversion rate of approximately 2,222 common shares for each $1,000 of principal amount of convertible debentures, equal to a conversion price of $0.45 per common share.
The company met the pre-disbursement conditions required to draw-down $12 million under its credit facility with ConnectFirst Credit Union and concurrently made the cash repayment of the convertible debentures. The company's $12 million draw-down from its credit facility is subject to a 60-month repayment term at a fixed rate of 4.75% per annum, amortized over 144 months.
Related News
Decibel's Net Revenue Grew 75% To $52M In 2021, Six Consecutive Quarters Of Positive Adjusted EBITDA
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.