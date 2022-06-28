Texas Original Opens Drive-Thru Medical Cannabis Pickup Location in Waco, Texas

Texas Original opened its newest prescription pickup location in Waco, Texas. The new location is Waco’s first medical cannabis pickup site and the first drive-thru location in the state. The pickup location is open every Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for patients who qualify under the Compassionate Use Program.

The Waco opening marks another important milestone in the company’s pursuit of expanding access to life-changing medical cannabis treatment for every Texan.

Registered physicians can prescribe medical cannabis to treat conditions including epilepsy, cancer, PTSD and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders. Texas Original's medicine alleviates common symptoms—including chronic pain, insomnia and anxiety—associated with such conditions for thousands of patients. Qualifying Waco residents can obtain medical cannabis prescriptions through online clinics or Waco-based physicians registered with the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.

“Getting your medical cannabis prescription filled should be as easy as picking up any other medicine,” stated Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. “Swiftly receiving care from the comfort of your car is another significant step toward expanding access for our patients. I encourage Waco residents to ask their doctors about the life-changing benefits of medical cannabis and reach out to us to start experiencing relief as soon as possible.”

Waco patients can continue to access their prescriptions through Texas Original’s delivery network.

Texas Original’s suite of gummies, tincture and lozenge products are also available for pickup at the company’s dispensary in Austin, Texas.

