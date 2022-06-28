Petalfast Partners With Turning Point Brands To Expand Distribution Of Rolling Paper Brand Zig-Zag

Petalfast Inc., a full-spectrum marketing and sales agency for the cannabis industry, entered into partnership with Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB, to drive distribution expansion of their iconic rolling paper brand, Zig-Zag. Turning Point is a manufacturer and distributor of national branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables.

Turning Point acquired the license to distribute Zig-Zag in North America in 1997. Since then, Turning Point has offered Zig-Zag in a wide range of styles, including the classic French Orange, Organic Hemp, Unbleached and Ultra-thin papers, to suit the needs of today's consumer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petalfast will provide full service sales and marketing support to Zig-Zag and its full complement of products in the cannabis retail channel throughout the state of California.

“When a brand has a rich and impactful history, it opens the door to a variety of powerful opportunities,” stated Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky. “We are excited to work with the Turning Point team to drive Zig-Zag’s leading portfolio into new channels of distribution while diversifying the Petalfast portfolio of offerings for our retail customers. Modeling Zig-Zag’s success in traditional retail outlets, like convenience stores, alongside the Petalfast team’s marketing and sales expertise in the cannabis industry, creates a real win-win combination.”

Turning Point’s go-to-market strategy, significant experience navigating federal, state and local regulations, and powerful distribution network has brought their portfolio of brands into over 215,000 retail outlets in North America. The company sells a wide range of products to adult consumers, from their classic brands to next generation products, to fulfill today’s evolving consumer preferences.

