WM Technology And Compass Diversified Both Join Russell 2000 And 3000 Indexes

WM Technology, Inc. MAPS has been added to the Russell 3000, Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap indexes and Compass Diversified CODI has been added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27.

"We are thrilled to have been included in the Russell Indexes," stated Chris Beals, CEO of WM Technology. “Our addition, on top of our 2021 listing on the Nasdaq, is yet another milestone event that will allow us to be more accessible to the investment community and support us in expanding our shareholder base.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We’re pleased to be joining the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, which is an important milestone for CODI and provides us with enhanced visibility in the public markets,” stated Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “We look forward to continuing our strong momentum as we execute on our strategy that is delivering excellent operational and financial results, while driving increased value for shareholders.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

