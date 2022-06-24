Greenlane Begins Shipping Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems Products To B2B Clients Via USPS Exemption

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN has begun shipping previously restricted vaporizer products to wholesale clients under a business and regulatory exemption to the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking Act ("PACT Act") issued by the United States Postal Service (the "USPS").

This restriction previously prevented Greenlane from shipping vaporizers and accessories classified as electronic nicotine delivery systems ("ENDS") via the USPS and other common parcel carriers.

After receiving the regulatory exemption in January 2022, Greenlane has successfully implemented the controls, processes, and systems required to begin utilizing the USPS and offering it to customers at full capacity. The ability to fulfill ENDS products with the USPS will allow the company to reduce shipping costs, decrease fulfillment times, and enhance the overall customer experience for approved wholesale customers.

"We are excited to, once again, offer a high quality and cost-effective fulfillment solution to our wholesale clients for our entire suite of products," stated Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. "We continue to focus on strengthening our position as industry leaders in compliance and safety. This major step further differentiates us in the market and demonstrates our company's strength in adapting to the ever-changing regulatory landscape."

The implementation of this new fulfillment offering through the USPS will also enable Greenlane to partner with businesses that ship regulated ENDS products and need a cost-effective logistics solution.

Kovacevich continued: "We believe this new shipping capability positions us well to accelerate our growth in the vaporizer space, and to take advantage of new revenue opportunities through offering our compliant logistics capabilities to other businesses that have been impacted by the PACT Act."

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

