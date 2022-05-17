Greenlane Q1 Revenue Rescued From Decline By KushCo Merger, Here Are The Details

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s GNLN total revenue for Q1 2022 increased 37% to $46.5 million, compared to $34.0 million for Q1 2021.

Q1 Financial Highlights

Net sales were $46.5 million in Q1 2022, compared to $34.0 million in Q1 2021, an increase of 37%. The year-over-year increase in net sales was primarily driven by the KushCo merger. Excluding KushCo's post-merger sales, revenue declined 47% to $18.1 million, compared to $34.0 million for same period in 2021.

Gross profit was $6.0 million , or 12.8% of net sales in Q1 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 25.2% of net sales in Q1 2021.

Excluding inventory write-offs of damaged and obsolete inventory for Q1 2022 and Q1 2021 of $5.8 million and $1.0 million, respectively, which were associated with post-merger and ongoing product rationalization initiatives, adjusted gross margins decreased to 25.3% for Q1 2022 , compared to 28.1% for the same period in 2021. The decrease in gross margin is related to an increase in lower margin KushCo-related sales and a decrease in Greenlane Brands sales, which carry a higher margin profile than third-party brand sales with a lower margin profile.

As of March 31, 2022, cash totaled $5.9 million, and working capital was $41.7 million in comparison to working capital of $53.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

Other Q1 Highlighs

Strengthened leadership diversity and industry expertise with the appointments of Darsh Dahya as chief accounting officer and Renah Persofsky as board director

Entered agreement with Universal Distribution to distribute Greenlane Brands in Latin America

Completed a reduction in force in March 2022, which is expected to result in approximately $8.0 million in annualized cash compensation cost savings

"Building on a record and transformational 2021, we made meaningful progress executing on our strategic 2022 plan in Q1 2022, from reducing our corporate headcount to focusing more on our higher-margin Greenlane Brands," stated Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. "Total revenue increased 37% to $46.5 million, driven primarily by the KushCo merger. If you exclude KushCo's post-merger sales, revenue declined 47% year-over-year to $18.1 million, driven in large part by our strategic shift away from non-core third-party brands, sales of which decreased 49% from the same period in 2021. As part of our strategy to focus more on our higher-margin, proprietary Greenlane Brands, we expect a decline in total revenue from discontinuing some of these third-party brand relationships, but we believe the overall quality and margins of the revenue that we will generate going forward will be far more favorable and sustainable.”

Greenlane management will host a scheduled conference call and webcast on May 17, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

