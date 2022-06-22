Body And Mind Q3 2022 Revenue Increases 10% YoY

Body and Mind Inc. BMMJ BAMM released its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2022, revealing revenue of $7.88 million, a 10% increase over Q3 2021 revenue of $7.16 million.

Q3 2022 Financial Higlights

Gross profit of $2.91 million

Net l oss of $2.46 million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of 0.78 million

At April 30, 2022, BaM had $3.71 million in cash and a working capital surplus of $2.42 million

Total assets were $52.99 million, total current liabilities were $9.44 million and total liabilities were $22.70 million at April 30, 2022;

"Our team continues to expand retail and wholesale operations as our newer facilities in Ohio, Arkansas and Michigan ramp up with increased product offerings," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Our Arkansas cultivation has reached a steady state and our perpetual harvest and innovative craft cannabis strains have driven increased visits to our dispensary as well as growing our wholesale operations. We applaud the recent announcement that winning dispensary licenses in Chicago will be released in late July and look forward to bringing our retail expertise to the important Illinois market. Our most recent quarter saw an impact on earnings from our previous Michigan construction expenses as well as a dip in margins due to systemic economic impacts. Our recent debt extension and reduced cash payment for the Seaside acquisition provide flexibility as we plan for future expansion and we are excited to continue to expand our wholesale Body and Mind products and retail locations across new markets."

Related News

Body And Mind Amends Seaside Cannabis Dispensary Purchase Agreement

Body And Mind Extends Debt Financing

Body And Mind Expands Cannabis Wholesale Operations