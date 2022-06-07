Tilray's Medical Cannabis Brand Aphria Launches Sleep-Oriented CBN Night Oil For Patients In Canada

Tilray Brands, Inc.'s TLRY TLRY medical cannabis brand, Aphria, has launched CBN Night Oil, the brand’s first CBN oil medical product formulated for patients’ nighttime use.

Blair MacNeil, president, Tilray Canada, stated, "Tilray Medical is committed to providing patients in Canada and around the globe with safe, high-quality cannabinoid-based medicine. We are pleased to add a dedicated night oil to the Aphria medical portfolio and broaden our offering of effective medical cannabis products to patients with a wider range of needs.”

CBN, or cannabinol, is derived from THC and is known to help improve the duration and quality of sleep. Aphria’s CBN-dominant oil is formulated with 30mg CBN per mL and 10mg THC per mL (in a 50mL bottle) and is composed of broad-spectrum cannabis distillate. Designed to be used in conjunction with a nighttime routine, Aphria’s CBN Night Oil is now available across Canada on Tilray Medical’s website.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands, Inc.

