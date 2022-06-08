Health Concerns Among Primary Reasons Of Cannabis Consumption, Curaleaf's Study Reveals

A new survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA, finds that 91% of adults aged 21+ who have ever consumed cannabis have done so for health and wellness purposes.

The findings offer important takeaways revealing people's attitudes toward both cannabis and the desire for holistic health and wellness, as 75% of Americans say they would prefer holistic solutions over pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue when possible, with 62% of people saying they would prefer to use cannabis rather than pharmaceuticals to treat a medical issue.

According to the survey conducted online among nearly 2,000 U.S. adults ages 21+ by the independent pollster, the top health and wellness reasons Americans have consumed cannabis include:

to relax (52%)

to help with sleep (49%)

to reduce stress (44%)

to reduce anxiety (41%)

"Educating consumers on how cannabis can be leveraged to support everyday health and wellness needs is critical to destigmatizing the plant and providing consumers with more choices to best fit their personal lifestyle," stated Dr. Stacia Woodcock, clinical cannabis pharmacist for Curaleaf New York. "There are a wide variety of ways to consume cannabis safely, and many formulations actually have minimal intoxicating effects. Different product options with various ratios of THC and CBD give patients the opportunity to consume cannabis in a way that works with their lifestyle and comfort level."

The survey also found that 88% of those who have consumed cannabis as an alternative and/or in addition to pharmaceutical treatments feel that doing so has improved their overall well-being. In fact, 86% of those who have leveraged cannabis for health or wellness would recommend cannabis to a friend or family member for medical reasons.

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash

