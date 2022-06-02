Schwazze Opening Emerald Fields Cannabis Dispensary In Denver's Highlands Neighborhood

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ is opening its adult-use cannaboutique, Emerald Fields, formally known as Urban Health & Wellness Inc. located in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver, Colorado.

Emerald Fields provides a boutique cannabis shopping experience, with additional locations in Manitou Springs and Cherry Creek. Schwazze kicks off the grand opening celebration on June 4, 2022 at 10 am, with additional events occurring at various Schwazze-owned retailers throughout the month of June. The celebration will feature swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, donuts & coffee, games, a lunchtime taco food truck, social media scavenger hunt, and representatives from various prominent cannabis brands such as: O.Pen, Wyld, Ripple, Stratos and Green Dot. In addition, Emerald Fields Highlands will offer all-weekend, in-store discounts including 25% off all new products and $10.99 eighths of flower. Shoppers also receive a house pre-roll for $1 with a minimum, pre-tax purchase of $60.

"Our team is delighted to open the Emerald Fields Highlands cannaboutique, and to introduce customers to a distinctly different, enjoyable way of shopping," stated Collin Lodge, vice president - retail for Schwazze. "Our Emerald Fields Cannaboutiques offer an incredible selection of products, great service, and an educated and engaged staff that make it easy for shoppers to find what they're looking for. We're thrilled to become a part of The Highlands community and look forward to introducing everyone to the Emerald Fields boutique cannabis shopping experience."

The dispensary, located at 2675 W. 38th Ave. Denver, CO, plans to undergo remodeling this summer following the acquisition of Urban Health & Wellness Inc., by Schwazze in May 2022. The acquisition and rebrand under the Emerald Fields name are part of an aggressive expansion in Colorado by Schwazze, which has grown the total number of Colorado dispensaries to 23 along with four cultivation facilities.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

