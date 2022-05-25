High Tide Subsidiaries Blessed CBD And NuLeaf Naturals Launch Subscribe-And-Save Discount Programs

Blessed CBD subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI HITI (FSE:2LYA), has launched a CBD Subscribe-and-Save program in the United Kingdom called the Wellness Club.

Under the Wellness Club program, members will be able to customize their orders each month with items from across Blessed CBD’s product lines, including oils, gummies, capsules, and topicals. Members will also be able to customize their own delivery schedules within a range of every two weeks to every twelve weeks, allowing delivery frequencies to optimally match each member’s needs. In addition, by joining the Wellness Club, members will receive a 20% discount on their first purchase and a 25% discount thereafter for life on all Blessed CBD products, meaning that members will be able to access the steepest discounts that Blessed CBD has ever offered. Members will further be eligible to participate in exclusive monthly raffles where the winners will receive free CBD products.

In addition to improving convenience and savings for members, the launch of the Wellness Club will further solidify customer loyalty and brand equity for Blessed in the U.K. Because Wellness Club members will be enrolled in a service that auto-renews their orders, Blessed CBD expects to boost its lifetime value per customer beyond current levels. The Wellness Club will also allow Blessed CBD to grow a recurring revenue stream that will be much more predictable than the current system of customers being required to manually place their orders. Although the Wellness Club will initially only be available in the United Kingdom, Blessed CBD intends to expand the program into Germany in the future.

NuLeaf Naturals Launches Revamped Subscribe-And-Save Program

The company’s subsidiary, NuLeaf Naturals, has launched a revamped Subscribe-and-Save program, based on the success of the similarly-named and designed subscription program launched by fellow U.S. subsidiary, FAB CBD, in March of 2022. Under this program, customers will be able to customize their orders each month to suit their specific needs, with items from across all NuLeaf Naturals product lines including oils, softgels, topicals, and pet treats. Customers will also have the ability to customize their delivery frequency for each individual product in their order, allowing delivery frequencies to optimally match each customer’s needs for every product. In addition, by opting-in to the Subscribe-and-Save discount program, customers will receive a 20% discount for life on all NuLeaf Naturals products that they purchase, similar to what is offered by FAB CBD in the U.S. market currently.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

