urban-gro, To Build A 100,000 Square Foot Cannabis Cultivation Facility In New York For E29 Labs

urban-gro, Inc. UGRO has signed an agreement with E29 Labs, Inc., to provide full architecture, engineering and design services for their application to build an approximately 100,000 square foot cannabis production facility located in New York State. Upon securing a license, the agreement provides that urban-gro will be E29 Labs’ design-build partner to complete the build out of its facility.

Shelley Roberts, CEO of E29 Labs, stated, “We are looking forward to working with urban-gro to access their deep experience and expertise in indoor CEA as we plan for our high-performance facility. We’re excited to leverage urban-gro’s turn-key design-build capabilities as we revitalize a dormant industrial site into a productive, vibrant development that integrates with the existing fabric of the historic Village of Canajoharie. As a socially conscious business, our goal is to be a force for improving lives and fostering sustainable community renewal through economic opportunity.”

Bradley Nattrass, chairman and CEO of urban-gro, Inc., is enthused about the deal. “We are excited to work with E29 Labs and immediately start the turn-key architecture, engineering, and cultivation design process of its new indoor CEA facility, including the retro-fit of the entire industrial complex. Utilizing the capabilities from our newly acquired construction management firm, once they successfully attain their license, we will execute on the full build out, equipment integration, and commissioning of the facility. urban-gro is uniquely able to bring a complete set of in-house capabilities to this dynamic project and moreover, we are proud to support New York’s social equity oriented commercial cannabis growth in the process,” stated Nattrass.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Blake on Unsplash

