urban-gro Hires Arie Kamp As Managing Director Of urban-gro Europe B.V.

urban-gro, Inc. UGRO, a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management design-build firm specializing in horticulture, and more specifically, indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture, hired Arie Kamp as managing director of its Netherlands-based European entity, urban-gro Europe B.V.

Bradley Nattrass, chairman and CEO of urban-gro, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Arie to our executive team. He brings extensive experience as a leader in the horticulture space, especially around automation and system integration within indoor CEA. In addition to his valuable experience within the European market, the breadth of his relationships and deep knowledge in facility logistics automation will further enhance the expansion of our service capabilities for our North American clients. We are looking forward to his contributions as we continue to bolster our reputation as the premier turnkey solution provider in the indoor CEA industry.”

Kamp brings over two decades of combined agriculture, technology, and sales experience to urban-gro. Most recently, Kamp was the director of the fresh produce and logistics unit of Viscon Group.

Kamp stated, “I am excited to join the urban-gro team and bring my experience in AgTech to energize urban-gro’s European growth strategy. Europe has a long history of driving CEA innovations and recent consumer visibility to the improvements in product quality is enticing significant capital investment in the industry. With urban-gro’s full suite of capabilities and an underserved market, I see a compelling opportunity to service clients and provide needed expertise to help accelerate the indoor CEA industry in Europe.”

