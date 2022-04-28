QQQ
Avicanna To Launch RHO Phyto CBD/THC Products With The Addition Of CBG In Canada

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 1:39 PM | 1 min read

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) will be expanding its RHO Phyto formulary in Canada with Cannabigerol (“CBG”) formulations into medical and adult-use channels across Canada.

Avicanna expands its RHO Phyto brand to include several CBG formulations which will be made available across various medical cannabis channels including Medical Cannabis by Shoppers and adult-use channels beginning with its two listings on the Ontario Cannabis Store in Q3 2022.

As the Canadian cannabis market continues to expand, Avicanna is leveraging its R&D capabilities to deliver differentiated medical and wellness products including rare cannabinoid formulations into established commercial channels. The initial CBG formulations will include:

RHO Phyto Rapid Act THC:CBG Spray: A combination of THC and CBG in a lemon-mint flavored spray that utilizes Avicanna’s sublingual delivery technology to provide fast onset.

RHO Phyto Micro Drop THC:CBG:CBD Oil: A combination of THC, CBG and CBD in a blood orange flavored oil which utilizes Avicanna’s inverted emulsion technology to provide enhanced absorption and shelf-life stability.

RHO Phyto CBG Transdermal Relief Gel: A combination of CBG and CBD in a fast absorbing, water-based gel. The gel employs Avicanna’s proven deep tissue technology and combines cannabinoids with synergistic natural ingredients and terpenes including menthol and beta-caryophyllene.

Photo: Courtesy of Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

