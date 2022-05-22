EXCLUSIVE: From The NFL, Super Bowl Victories To Cannabis, An Interview With CapStone's Charlie Batch

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider, a live show on cannabis business and finance, interviewed former NFL quarterback-turned-cannabis investor Charlie Batch.

Batch’s NFL career spanned 15 years and two Super Bowl victories. He is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and senior vice president of Strategic Investments for CapStone Holdings, a private equity firm with a key focus on real estate and consumer-facing sectors, where Batch is involved in several initiatives in a variety of roles.

Batch works with current business partners and helps identify potential companies and industries to work with, including cannabis.

During the Cannabis Insider interview, Batch explained how he got into cannabis back in 2012.

“Started as my career started to end, having injuries, surgeries and arthritis started to kick in and, to be honest, I was abusing pain pills. It took me about three months to figure out the right blend that works for me for my pain, anxiety and sleep, that was the most important thing. I kind of weaned myself off the pain medications and was on to cannabis. I saw my body, and the way it was reacting, changed drastically, instantly,” Batch said. “I did not know about it, [it was] one of those things I had to learn about it, and I got to the point where everybody, at least my inner circle, was comfortable with it, then it allowed me to go ahead and explore what worked for me.”

Batch also talked about finance and CapStone's approach, explaining that the company is always looking for differentiators in potential investments.

“We want to hear the stories, we want to work with the leadership teams, we want to get you where you are looking to go,” he said.

Watch the whole interview below, and find out more about CapStone’s investment approach, Batch’s personal experience with cannabis after his time in the NFL, and more.