Nipsey Hussle's Cannabis Documentary Drops, 'The Marathon Cultivation,' His Murder Trial Starts Soon

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary and it's out now. The "Marathon (Cultivation)" focuses on him and his brother Samiel Asghedom's work, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain.

The strain arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail shop in Los Angeles.

Hussle's family is making sure the cannabis empire he'd started to build still comes to fruition, despite his tragic death, noted TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle, the well-known rapper born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, emerged from the West Coast hip hop scene in the mid-2000s. Hussle independently released his first mixtape, Slauson Boy Volume 1, which led to him being signed to Cinematic Music Group and Epic Records.

Nipsey's stage name, obviously a play on the name of comedian Nipsey Russell, was given to him by a childhood friend.

Career And Trip To Father's Homeland

Hussle became known for his numerous mixtapes, including his 'Bullets Ain't Got No Name' series, The Marathon, The Marathon Continues and Crenshaw, the name of neighborhood in South LA where he was raised. Jay-Z bought 100 copies of Crenshaw for $100 each.

At the age of 19, Asghedom's (Nipsey) father took both him and his brother Samiel on a trip to Eritrea, East Africa for three months in 2004. Nipsey credited the trip with inspiring him to become a community activist with an "entrepreneurial spirit"

Murder

Tragically, Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, 2019 in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles. At the time the deputy medical examiner said Hussle suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

Nipsey's murder shocked the music community and his millions of fans and admirers. Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Drake, YG, and more all paid tribute, noted Pitchfork.

In 2020, Nipsey Hussle won a posthumous Best Rap Performance Grammy for “Racks in the Middle” and a Best Rap/Sung Collaboration trophy for his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “Higher.”

Eric Holder Jr. was indicted in May 2019 for Hussle's murder. His trial is set to start this June.

Meanwhile, watch "The Marathon (Cultivation)" for free on YouTube.

And then revisit Pitchfork’s Afterword feature: “Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Is Bigger Than Rap.”

Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash